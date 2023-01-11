AP Police Constable Admit Card 2023 Releasing On Jan 12 At slprb.ap.gov.in; Check Details

Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB AP) will be releasing the admit for the AP Police Constable exam tomorrow (January 12). Once released, Candidates can download the admit card at– slprb.ap.gov.in.

According to the official notification, candidates can download their admit card tomorrow from 10 am onwards on the official website. Earlier, the AP Police Constable admit card was scheduled to be released on January 9 but after the extension of the application deadline, the admit card release date has also been postponed.

AP Police Constable Exam 2023 is being conducted for the recruitment of 6,100 vacant posts for Police Constable. AP SLPRB is also accepting applications for 400 vacant posts for Sub Inspector. The preliminary written exam will be held on January 22, 2023. The exam will be held for 200 marks and it will consist of 200 questions. After the prelims exam, a physical test and a final written exam will be conducted.

AP Police Constable 2023: Important Dates

Admit Card Date– January 12, 2023

Admit Card release time– 10 AM onwards

Exam– January 22, 2023

AP Police Constable Admit Card 2023: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– slprb.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Now, go to the recruitment tab.

Step 3: Click on the link for SCT PC (CIVIL) (MEN & WOMEN), SCT PC (APSP) admit card.

Step 4: Candidates have to enter their required login credentials and then submit it.

Note: Download and print out the AP Police Constable written exam admit card for future reference.