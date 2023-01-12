AP Police Constable Admit Card 2023 Released At slprb.ap.gov.in; Here’s How To Check

Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (AP SLPRB) on Thursday released the admit card for the AP Police Constable exam. The exam will be conducted on January 22, 2023. Candidates can check the result a– slprb.ap.gov.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 6,100 vacant posts of police constable in the state of Andhra Pradesh. Earlier, the AP Police admit card was scheduled to release on January 9, which was later postponed after the application deadline was extended.

In this recruitment exam, both male and female candidates can apply for the AP Police Constable Recruitment 2023. The process involves various selection stage including Preliminary Written Test, Physical Measurement Test, Physical Efficiency Test, Final Mains Written Exam, and the Merit List.

AP Police Constable Admit Card 2023: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– slprb.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link available for AP Police Constable Hall Ticket 2023 on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and submit

Step 4: Now, AP Police hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.