AP PGCET 2022: Seat Allotment List Released At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Check Details Here

Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) on Wednesday released seat allotment results for Phase 2. Candidates who have applied for phase 2 of AP PGCET Counselling 2022 can check at– cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

The last date for PGCET reporting in the respective colleges is tomorrow. Candidates must note that this is the last phase of AP PGCET counselling 2022.



Aspirants who have been allotted a seat during the AP PGCET 2022 seat allotment result are required to carry their allotment letters while going for reporting in the colleges. The allotment letter is released on the official website.

According to the previous trends, the AP PGCET exam was conducted online mode for 90 minutes. There are no negative markings, and each question will be awarded 1 mark. The AP PGCET exam has a total score of 100 marks. Candidates have to score a minimum of 35 per cent to qualify for the exam.



The AP PGCET is the state-level common entrance exam for admission to various courses including MA, M.Com, M.Sc, MCJ, M.Lib.Sc, M.Ed, M.P.Ed, M.Sc.Tech and Other PG Courses in Andhra Pradesh State-Funded Universities, government and private colleges.



Admission Through AP PGCET Exam At The Following Universities

-Andhra University (AU), Visakhapatnam

-Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU), Guntur

-Venkateswara University (SVU), Tirupati

-Krishnadevaraya University (SKU), Ananthapur

-Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), Tirupati

-Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU), Nellore

-Yogi Vemana University (YVU), Kadapa

-Rayalaseema University (RU), Kurnool

-Krishna University (KRU), Machilipatnam

-Dravidian University (DU)

-Adi Kavi Nannaya University (AKNU)

-Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University (DrBRAU)

-Dr. Abdul Haq Urdu University (DrAHUU)

-Cluster University, Kurnool (CUK)



AP PGCET 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment Result: Here’s How To Check



Step 1: Go to the official website– cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘AP PGCET 2022’ on the homepage

Step 3: Now, a new page will open then click on the link for college-wise allotment

Step 4: Candidates have to enter their college and course name



Note: Download and printout the allotment letter for future use