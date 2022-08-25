AP PGCET 2022: APSCHE To Release Admit Card Today At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Here's How To Download

The AP PGCET 2022 admit cards will be released today (August 25) by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE. Students who registered for the exam are advised to keep a close tab on the official website. Once released, students can check and download the admit card from the official website of the education body -- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Earlier, the education body released the schedule and as per that the Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa, the AP PGCET 2022 exams will take place in the month of September. The first exam will take place in September, whereas the last exam will be held on September 11. Candidates who wish to apply in different PG Courses and Programmes such as M.A, M.Com, M.Sc, MCJ, M.Lib.Sci., M.Ed, M.P.Ed, etc will appear for the AP PGCET. The exam is offered in state universities and private universities in Andhra Pradesh.

If you also registered for the exam and want to download your admit card (once released), then here's how you can download the document by following these simple steps.

AP PGCET 2022: How to download admit card

Step 1: Go to the official page -- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'AP PGCET 2022 admit card' -- click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their credentials as aked -- Click submit

Step 4: The AP PGCET 2022 admit card will be displayed in front of you

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the document for future use.

Students should note that the exam conducting body will conduct the exam in three sessions. While the first session will take place from 9:30 Am to 11 AM, session 2 will be conducted from 1 PM to 2:30 PM and lastly, and Session 3 will be held from 4:30 PM to 6 PM.

Apart from that, students should know that AP PGCET 2022, entrance exams for the subjects Sanskrit, Urdu, Folklore, B.F.A, Performing Arts, Tourism, Tamil, Performing Arts and Music and Geography will not take place.