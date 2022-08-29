AP PECET Results 2022: APSCHE Declares Common Entrance Test At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Here's How To Check

Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE, declared the Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test, AP PECET Results 2022. Students who appeared in the exam can check and download the results from the official website of the education board -- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Students should note that the AP PECET Results 2022, will contain details such as marks of the candidates, percentile scores, and qualifying status. The exam conducting body conducted the exam on August 17, 2022. Students who cleared the exam will now be preparing themselves for the final admissions process.

Apart from that, candidates should also know that in order to download their results, they need to keep their admit card handy. If you also appeared in the exam and want to download the results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

AP PECET Results 2022 released: How to download rank card

Step 1: Go to the official website of Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'Download Rank Card link.' -- click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to fill in the information asked

Step 4: The AP PECET results will be displayed on your screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future use.

Students should note that AP PECET rank card 2022 should be saved, and a printout of the document must be kept safe. Students who want to get admission in U.G.D.P.Ed(2 Years) & B.P.Ed(2 Years) courses across colleges in Andhra Pradesh, appear for the exam.

Students are further advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education board in order to get more information regarding the admission process.