AP Inter Toppers List 2022: Check Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Toppers List Here

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Board of Intermediate Education in Andhra Pradesh released the AP Inter Result 2022 on Wednesday, June 22. As per Andhra Pradesh Board officials, the Intermediate results for 1st and 2nd-year students was declared today at 12:30 pm in the afternoon at a press conference. Along with the results, AP Inter Topper List 2022 was also made available by the Board of Andhra Pradesh.

According to Andhra Pradesh Board, this year's overall pass percentage for AP 2nd year is 61 per cent and a total of 258449 students have passed. Meanwhile, 54 per cent of students in AP 1st year passed the exams. For AP 1st year as many as 241591 students cleared the exams.

Meanwhile, A total of 869059 students have appeared for AP 1st and 2nd years. AP 1st year had 445604 students and AP 2nd year had 423455 students. AS many as 72299 took part in vocational stream exams.

Students can check their results on the official website of the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh at bie.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in. Students must note that the toppers list of AP Inter result 2022 will consist the rank, topper’s name and marks obtained by them.

This year the AP inter exams 2022 have been conducted from April 23 to May 12, 2022.

Meanwhile, Last year Andhra Pradesh Board didn't announce the Inter Topper List 2021 as the exams were cancelled due to the covid-19 pandemic. In the year 2020 also Andhra Pradesh did not announce the toppers due to the same concern.

Also, in the year 2019 Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district secured the highest pass percentage with 81 per cent followed by Chittoor at 76 per cent and Nellore, West Godavari, and Guntur at 74 per cent. Check Andhra Pradesh Inter 2019 Toppers list here:

Rank Topper’s name Marks 1 Vardan Reddy 992/1000 2 Afran Sheikh 991/1000 3 Mukku Deekshita 990/1000 3 Kuraba Shinyatha 990/1000 3 Vayalap Sushma 990/1000 3 Narapaneni Laxmi Keerthi 990/1000

