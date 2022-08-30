AP Inter Supplementary Results 2022 Declared At bie.ap.gov.in | Check Details

Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIE AP) declared the AP Inter Supplementary Results in 2022 today August 30, 2022 at 11 AM. The results are declared for the 2nd Year IPASE Exams on the official website--bie.ap.gov.in.

BIE AP held the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination, IPASE, or Inter Supply examinations from August 3 to August 12, 2022, for First and Second Year inter students who failed to qualify for the exam and could not secure the required marks in the IPE May 2022 examinations.

Once released, candidates can visit the official website in order to check their results.

AP Inter Supply Results 2022: How To Check?

Step 1: Students at first need to go to the official website of the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh – bie.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the link for – IPASE Results 2022.

Step 3: Enter your admit card number, date of birth and other credentials as per the requirement.

Step 4: You will now see your AP Inter Supply Results 2022 appearing on the screen.

NOTE: You can also download your result and take a printout for future reference.

It should be noted by the candidates that in case they are unable to access the official website, the results would also be made available on the official results portal – resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

Additionally, the Inter Supplementary Results 2022 AP would also be released on trusted third-party websites such as manabadi.co.in and schools9.com.

In order to check their results through these websites, candidates will be needed to enter their hall ticket numbers and follow the same process mentioned above to check their results on these third-party websites.

The AP Inter Supplementary Exams 2022 or IPASE was conducted by BIE AP from August 3 to August 12, 2022. It should be noted that students might face a problem due to a lot of traffic on the website. In such cases, you are advised to check other websites mentioned above and keep refreshing the page.