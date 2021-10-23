Visakhapatnam | Jagran Education Desk: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) on Saturday declared the much-awaited Andhra Pradesh Inter Supplementary Result 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website of BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in and Manabadi on manabadi.co.in.



The board has declared first year and second year results for both vocational and regular students. It had conducted the exams from September 15 to September 23 this year with appropriate COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Centre and the state government.



If you have appeared for the exam and want to check the results, then here's a step-wise process:



Step 1: Go to the official website of BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in and Manabadi on manabadi.co.in



Step 2: On the homepage of the website, you will find the link of ‘AP Inter Supply Results 2021’ -- click on that



Step 3: Now, the students need to log in with their credentials



Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen



Step 5: Check the results and download it



NOTE: Keep a hard copy of the result for future use.



If a candidate is not satisfied with his or her marks, then he or she can apply for re-evaluation. The process for rectification and re-evaluation will begin from October 26. The last date for re-evaluation is November 2, 2021.



Talking about numbers, then around 3.24 lakh students from general and vocational courses appeared for the 1st year exam this year. Meanwhile, around 14,950 students appeared for the second year.

