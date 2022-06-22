New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh will release the AP Inter Result 2022 on June 22nd. As per Andhra Pradesh Board officials the Intermediate results for 1st, and 2nd-year students will be declared today at 12:30 pm in the afternoon at a press conference. This year Andhra Board will release 1st-year and 2nd-year results for around 10 lakh students.

Students who appeared for the same exams can check their Manabadi Ap Inter results on the official website - bie.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in. BIEAP will officially declare the AP 1st, and 2nd-year Inter Result 2022 and make them available to the students online via the official website. Alternatively, students can also get direct access to Andhra Pradesh 12th Results 2022 via third-party websites.

According to BIEAP, AP Education Minister Botcha Satyanaryan will attend the declaration ceremony for AP Intermediate Results 2022. The declaration of Andhra Pradesh Inter Result 2022 will be done in a press meet to be held at Vijaywada, in which Mr Satyanaryan will formally unveil the results and also announce the overall pass percentage and other details.

Here's How Students Can download their Manabadi AP Inter Results 2022:

Visit the official Manabadi Website for AP 1st year and 2nd-year results

On the home page, click on the link of the respective class result

Enter the details such as roll number, and name if asked

Click on Submit

Your AP 1st or 2nd-year results will be displayed

Save and download the result for future use

Intermediate 1st and 2nd-year exams were held from April 27 to May 24, 2022. This year the Manabadi Intermediate Results 2022 will be declared for both General as well as Vocational stream students for both 1st and 2nd-year students. As per the details shared by the BIEAP, a total of 10,01,850 students have appeared for the IPE 2022 held in May. Of the total number, 5,19,319 students are waiting for AP 1st Year Inter Result 2022 while the rest 4,89,539 will receive their AP 2nd Year Inter Results 2022. The exam was held at 1,456 centres spread across the state.

Posted By: Ashita Singh