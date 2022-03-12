New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Examination has announced that the AP Inter Practical Exams 2022 has been postponed. The notification for the same was released on the official website - bie.ap.gov.in on Friday (March 11). Although the reason for the postponement is unknown, the new dates are expected to be announced soon.

"Practical exams to be rescheduled. New dates will be announced soon," the statement issued by the AP Board said.

The announcement comes at a time when the examinations were scheduled to commence from today, i.e. Saturday (March 12) and end on March 31. These exams were for class 12 and were to be held in two sessions, from 9 am to noon and from 2 pm to 5 pm, as per the schedule announced. Furthermore the Board had already released the hall tickets for Inter 2nd year.

It should be noted that already existing hall tickets might be put to use again. So students need to keep them safe. In case new hall tickets are issued, here's a look at how students can download them.

1. Visit the official website of APBIE - bie.ap.gov.in.

2. Then, on the home page, click on the link that says, "Download Practical Hall Tickets March 2022."

3. Automatically, a new window will be displayed on your screen.

4. Candidates now need to enter the required details.

5. Then click on "Download Hall Ticket."

6. Your hall ticket will appear on the screen.

7. Now, download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha