AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2021: AP Class 12 students have been marked based on their performance in AP SSC and AP Inter 1st Year.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Board of Intermediate Examination Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is all set to declare AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2021 or AP Class 12 Result 2021 today, July 23. This news was confirmed by state Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh on Thursday. As per the notice, the AP Inter Result 2021 will be announced at 4 pm by the education minister at a press conference, after which it will be made available on the official website of Andhra Pradesh Board--bie.ap.gov.in.

AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2021: List of official websites

examresults.ap.nic.in

results.bie.ap.gov.in

results.apcfss.in

bie.ap.gov.in.

How to check AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh board--results.bie.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on AP 2nd Year Result 2021

Step 3: Enter login credentials, such as roll number, etc

Step 4: AP 2nd Year Result will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for a future reference

AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2021: Evaluation Criteria

Andhra Pradesh government cancelled the class 12 board exams after Supreme Court warned the state government regarding the ongoing-COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state. According to the state board, the class 12 students will be marked on the basis of their performance in AP SSC or Class 10 and AP Inter 1st Year or Class 11. The state will follow the 70:30 formula, 70 per cent to class 10 final tear result and 20 per cent to class 11 result. For class 10, the state board would be considering the marks scored by the students in Science, Social Science and Maths.

This year over 10.17 lakh students registered for the Andhra Pradesh 2nd Year Exam 2021.

Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of Andhra Pradesh or English Jagran for the latest updates on AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv