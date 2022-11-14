AP ICET Counselling 2022: Final Seat Allotment To Be Released At sche.aptonline.in; Check Details Here

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will be releasing the final phase seat allotment result for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET 2022) on Monday, November 14. The AP ICET counselling is used to seek admission into the MCA and MBA programmes at the institutes in Andhra Pradesh. Aspirants can check the AP ICET allotment result at-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Candidates whose names are there on the AP ICET final phase list will have to report to their allotted colleges from tomorrow, November 15. To download the allotment result, candidates must click on the AP ICET 2022 final phase allotment from the official website. Then enter all necessary login details. Now the seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

Earlier, the AP ICET 2022 counselling final phase registration was conducted from October 31 to November 7. The verification of uploaded certificates was held from November 2 to November 10. Candidates were able to make changes to the web options on November 12.

AP ICET Counselling 2022: Important dates

-Final phase reporting at colleges: November 15

-Final phase allotment of seats: November 14

-Final phase change of web options: November 12

-Final phase verification of uploaded certificates: November 2 to 10

-Final phase registration: October 31 to November 7