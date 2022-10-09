AP ICET Counselling 2022: Counselling Registration Process Begins Today; Check Details Here

The registration process for the counselling of the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test, AP ICET 2022, has started today (October 9). The registration form for the process will be released on the official website today by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE. Candidates who wish to apply for the counselling session can visit the official website and fill up the form for further process. -- icet-sche.aptonline.in

Students should note that in order to log in on the official website they would require their registration number, date of birth, and other asked credentials. Further, the education body will conduct the AP ICET Counselling 2022 via different stages. As per the schedule shared by the education body, the counselling process will come to an end on October 12, 2022.

Further, the document verification process will be conducted from October 10 to 14, 2022. Take a look at the detailed schedule here.

AP ICET 2022 Counselling Schedule

AP ICET Counselling 2022 registration -- October 9 to 12, 2022

Certificate verification -- October 10 to 14, 2022

Exercising web options -- October 14 to 16, 2022

AP ICET Seat Allotment 2022 Result -- 19-Oct-22

Self-reporting and reporting at college -- October 20 to 22, 2022

AP ICET 2022 Counselling: Required documents

In order to attend the process, first, candidates are required to upload a set of required documents. Take a look here:



AP ICET 2022 Hall ticket

AP ICET 2022 Rank Card

Transfer Certificate(TC)

Degree Marks Memos/consolidated marks memo

Degree Provisional Certificate

Intermediate Marks Memo/Diploma Marks memo

S.S.certificate or equivalent Marks memo

Study Certificates from Class 9th to Degree

AP ICET 2022 Counselling Fee

Candidates are required to pay the fees for the counselling session while registering. Students who belong to the General and Other Backward Caste (OBC) categories have to pay Rs 1200, whereas candidates who come from Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Caste (ST) categories will be required to pay Rs 600.