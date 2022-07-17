AP ICET 2022: APSCHE To Release Hall Tickets Tomorrow; Here's How To Download

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE, will release the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test, AP ICET 2022 admit card tomorrow (July 18). Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education board. Once the admit card is released, students can check and download the documents from the education board's official website -- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The education body is set to conduct the exam on July 25, 2022. Apart from that, candidates should note that the exam will be held on one day. However, the exam will be held in two shifts. For the same, candidates will be required to carry this admit card.

If you also registered for the exam and want to download your admit card, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

AP ICET 2022 admit card -- How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link 'AP ICET 2022 admit card' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter details as asked

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: The AP ICET 2022 admit card will appear in front of your screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the document for future use.

As per the past trends, the APSCHE, these admit cards are usually released by 12 noon. Hence, there are possibilities that the admit card will be released at 12 noon.

Candidates should note that the admit card is one of the most important documents, and students are advised to keep it when they will visit the examination hall. Without the document, students will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. Along with this, candidates must also carry a valid photo id proof for checking purposes.