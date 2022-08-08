AP ICET 2022: APSCHE To Declare Entrance Test Results Today; Here's How To Check

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE, has announced the result declaration date for Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test, AP ICET 2022. As per the information shared by the education board, the results will be announced today (August 8). Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results are released, students can check and download them from the official website -- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Earlier, the education board released the answer key and now students are expecting their results to get released. However, students should note that the timing of the results is not confirmed yet. As per past trends, the results were earlier declared on the official website.

Candidates should note that in order to download the results, they would need their AP ICET hall tickets. Details given on the admit card will help the students to check the results.

If you also appeared in the exam and want to download your results (once released), then here's how you can download them by following these simple steps.

AP ICET Results 2022: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'AP ICET Results' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to fill in the details as asked

Step 4: The AP ICET Results will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the result for future use.

Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website for result-related information. Further, students should know that the final answer key is based on the objections raised on the preliminary key.