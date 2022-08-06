AP EdCET Results 2022: APSCHE Declares Scorecard At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Here's How To Check

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE announced the Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test, AP EdCET Results. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to check and download their score cards from the official website --cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

The education body conducted the exam on July 13, 2022, and now the results for the same have been released. Candidates should note that in order to download their results, they would need their AP EDCET hall ticket. The details mentioned on the document will help students log in and take a look at there to admit card.

Further, the education body prepared the results after incorporating the objections received on the preliminary answer key.

If you also appeared in the exam and want to check your results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

AP EdCET Results 2022 -- How to check results

Step 1: Go to the official website of Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads ' AP EdCET Results 2022' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their details as asked -- Click on submit

Step 3: The AP EdCET Results 2022 will be released in front of you.

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the document for future use.

Candidates who have cleared the exam will now be eligible to sit for the counselling session. Hence, they are requested to keep a close eye on the official website of the education body.

Candidates must keep a copy of their score cards for AP EdCET Results 2022 safe as they would come in handy later during the EDCET Counselling 2022. The education body will announce the date and time declaration of counselling later.