AP ECET Councelling Begins Tomorrow At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Check How To Apply

Department of Technical Education and APSCHE has released the schedule for the councelling for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common entrance Test (AP ECET) 2022. According to the schedule, the online registration and fee payment procedures will begin on the website from tomorrow, September 6, and will end on September 9, 2022, at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Meanwhile, candidates who want to register for the AP ECET 2022 can visit the official website once the registration window is open and can apply on the official website.

Here are a list of documents needed for the councelling of AP ECET 2022.

1. APECET-2022 Rank card.

2. APECET-2022 Admit Card.

3. Students also need Memorandum of Marks (Diploma/Degree).

4. Proof of Date of Birth (SSC or its Equivalent Memo).

5. You will also need study certificate from VII to Diploma/9th to Degree B. Sc. Maths candidates.

6. Provisional Diploma Certificate/Degree Certificate.

AP ECET Counselling 2022: Important Dates For Phase 1

According to the notification released on the official website, the following are the important dates for the councelling of Phase 1:

Online Payment of Processing Fee cum Registration - September 6 to September 9, 2022.

Online Verification of uploaded Certificates at notified Help Line centres(HLCs): September 8 to September 11, 2022.

Exercising the Web-Options by the registered and eligible Candidates: September 10 to September 12, 2022.

Change of Options for the candidates: September 13, 2022

Release of seat allotments: September 16, 2022

Self-Reporting and Reporting at college: September 16 to September 20, 2022

Commencement of classwork: September 19 onwards

AP ECET 2022: How To Register

Step 1: Go to the official website--sche.gov.in and tap on ECET-2022 Admissions

Step 2: Then click on Registration from the link.

Step 3: Now, candidates can enter into the Registration form by using “ECET Hall Ticket

Number” and “Date of Birth”.

Step 4: Verify all the informations provided and then click on the submit button.

Step 5: Now pay the processing fee. as per the official website, the fee for web counselling is Rs.1200/- (for OC/BC)

and Rs. 600/- (for SC/ST). The candidates are instructed to pay online by credit card/ debit card/net banking etc on web site.

Step 6: Once the payment is successful click on the print button and take a printout.