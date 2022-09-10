AP ECET 2022: Web Option For Counselling Begins At cets.sche.ap.gov.in; Check Details Here

Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test, AP ECET 2022 counselling is going on, and the education body has also started the web option entry from today (September 10). Candidates will be able to use the given option by visiting the official website -- cets.sche.ap.gov.in

Students should note that in order to access the e AP ECET Counselling portal, they would require their hall ticket number and date of birth. Candidates will be allowed to use the web options till September 12, 2022.

"The candidates can freeze their options. The candidates cannot modify further. In case any candidate clicks on the Freeze button, exercised options will not be given for any changes/modifications. Again the Candidates are hereby informed that they can change their options on 13-09-2022," An official statement reads.

AP ECET 2022: How to exercise options

Step 1: Visit the official website -- cets.sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students 'web option entry' link -- Click on that

Step 3: A new login page would appear on the screen

Step 4: Now, students will need to enter their AP ECET 2022 hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 5 Now, students have to select the option of course and college

NOTE: Save the choices and save the page

Once done, candidates also have the option to revisit the web page in order to add or modify the change the sequence before the last date.

Students should know that if they forget to save the exercised option and it is not frozen, the education body will consider the last saved options for allotment of seats.

The education body has kept the AP ECET 2022 counselling fee Rs 1200 for candidates who belong to unreserved (UR) and other backward classes (OBC) category candidates.

On the other hand, for candidates from the Schedule Caste (SC) and Schedule Tribe (ST) categories, the fee is kept as Rs 600

Further candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information.