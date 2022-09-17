AP ECET 2022 : Seat Allotment Results Released At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Here's How To Check

Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test, AP ECET 2022 Seat Allotment Results have been announced by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE on the official website. Students who enrolled for the seat allotment can check and download their results from the official website of the education board -- ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

Students should note that in order to download the results, they should have their hall ticket number and date of birth. Further, candidates should know that the self-reporting and reporting at college should be made before November 20. Meanwhile, the class will begin on September 19, 2022.

If you also appeared in the exam and want to download the results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

AP ECET 2022 seat allotment result: Here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website -- ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'AP ECET 2022 seat allotment result' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their login details and click on submit

Step 4: The AP ECET 2022 seat allotment result will be displayed in front of you.

NOTE: Check and download the results for future use.

Since the education body has released the results, students are advised to keep all their documents ready and proceed with the admissions process.

Also, the education body has released the provisional seat allotment results. In order to grab the seats, candidates' eligibility plays an essential role. Further, candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education board for more information. The seat allotment results have been released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE.