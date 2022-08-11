AP ECET 2022 Results Declared; Check Toppers' List Here

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE announced the AP ECET Results 2022. Students who appeared for the exam can check and download their results from the official website -- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, manabadi.

Mohammad Bhanu from Hindpur bagged Rank 1 in the Pharmacy stream, whereas Ramavath Gopi Nayak secured 1st rank in agriculture engineering. The education body conducted the exam in the month of July 2022 and now the results for the same have been released. Based on the provisional answer key, the education body has released the results.

Take a look at the AP ECET toppers list here:

Mohammad Bhanu -- Rank 1 (Pharmacy)

Ramavath Gopi Nayay -- Rank 1 (Agriculture Engineering)

Chiru Sunil -- Rank 1 (Ceramic Technology)

V Sai Nagarju -- Rank 1 (Chemical Engineering)

Maradana Hemath -- Rank 1 (Civil Engineering)

Students should know that in order to check they would require details such as date of birth and their roll number given on the admit card.

If you also appeared in the exam and want to check your results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps here.

AP ECET Results 2022 released: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website -- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'AP ECET Results 2022 released' -- Click on that

Step 3: Enter your AP ECET Hall ticket number and registration number

Step 4: The AP ECET Results will be displayed

NOTE: Download and print a copy for future references

Now as the education body has released the results, the score cards have also been announced. These rank cards must be kept safe by all candidates as they would come in handy later during the counselling process.

However, students should note that the dates of AP ECET counselling are yet to be revealed. Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education body.