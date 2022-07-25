AP ECET 2022 Answer Key Released At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Know How To Raise Objections

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, JNTU has released the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test, AP ECET Answer Key. The university has released the answer key on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE. Students who appeared for the exam can check and download their answer key from the official website --

Students should note that the last date for raising objections is kept as July 26. Apart from the answer key, students can also check their AP ECET response sheets and question paper from the official website.

If you have also appeared for the exam and want to check their answer key, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

AP ECET Answer Key 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'Answer Key', 'Response sheets' etc. -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, a new page will open where students need to enter their AP ECET Hall Ticket 2022 number or any other login details as asked.

Step 4: The AP ECET answer key and response sheets will be displayed on your screen

NOTE: Download and print a copy of it for future references.

The education body will first examine the objections raised by students, and based on that the exam authority will issue a final answer key. Once the final answer key is released, the AP ECET 2022 Result will be prepared and released.

Candidates should note that after 26th July they will not be allowed to make any changes. Students can make changes last till 10 AM. Please note that a final AP ECET key and results will be released later on the official website.

Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information regarding results.