AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Registrations Begin At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Here’s How to Check

THE REGISTRATIONS for the counselling for Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 started on Wednesday for admissions in UG courses. Candidates who want to register for the counselling can enrol themselves at the official website of AP EAPCET -- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates can check seat allotment results on October 26 and can do their self-reporting to the allotted colleges between October 26 to October 31.

Meanwhile, the Department of Technical Education, which conducts the AP EAPCET, has started receiving the online payment of the registration and processing fee. Candidates can do their payment and verify the online certificate by October 21.

Candidates have to pay a processing fee of Rs 1,200 (for OBC) for web counselling and Rs 600 for the SC/ST category. Candidates from rank 1 to the last rank can pay their processing fee from today and the last date for payment is October 21.

An official statement on the website reads, "Government has given 25% weightage to the marks secured in the relevant group subjects are Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry or Biology, Physics, chemistry. Candidates have to secure 75% weightage to the marks secured in EAMCET/EAMCET-AC to decide the overall ranking for the admission purpose into the first year of Undergraduate Courses in Engineering, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Medical and Dental Courses".

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh state council of Higher Education will also give 100 per cent weightage to the marks secured in EAPCET- 2022 in Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test for determining the overall ranking.

AP EAPCET 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website – sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link on the homepage ‘EAPCET - 2022 Admission’

Step 3: Then go to the Forms option and click on the Candidate registration option

Step 4: Now, Candidates can fill out their registration form by using “EAPCET Hall Ticket NO” and “Date of Birth”

Step 5: Candidates can check their details and accept the declaration and then candidates will be directed to the processing fee payment gateway.

Step 6: Once payment is done, then click on the print button and take a printout for future reference.