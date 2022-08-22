AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Registration Begins; Here's How To Register

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 counselling registration has begun on August 22. All Eligible candidates, who cleared AP EAPCET 2022 exams can now register for the round 1 counselling process on the official website -- sche.ap.gov.in.

Candidates must note that the AP EAPCET 2022 counselling is scheduled to be held from August 22 to 30, while the online verification process will be continued till August 31, 2022. And the candidates can exercise web options between August 28 to September 2, 2022.

Aspiring candidates must note that AP EAPCET round 1 allotment results will be declared on September 6, 2022. Candidates will have to report to the allotted colleges between September 6 and 12.

AP EAPCET 2022: Important Dates

Online registration and fee payment August 22 to August 30, 2022

Online verification of certificates August 23 to August 31, 2022

Exercising the web options entry August 28 to September 2, 2022

Change of options September 3, 2022

Allotment of seats September 6, 2022

Reporting at college from September 6 to September 12

Commencement of classwork September 12, 2022

Here's How candidates can Register for AP EAPCET 2022 Counsellings:

Visit the official website -- sche.ap.gov.in

Go to the 'Forms' section and click on EAPCET 2022 registration link

Log in with the required details and fill all basic information.

Verify all the details and upload required documents as instructed

Submit it and pay the registration fee

Once the payment is successful, click on the print button.

Download and save it for future use.

Candidates must note that for web counselling, a fee of Rs 1200 will be charged for unreserved (UR) and other backward classes (OBC) candidates. Also, candidates belonging to Schedule Caste (SC) and Schedule Tribe (ST) will have to pay Rs 600 as a registration fee.