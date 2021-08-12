AP EAMCET 2021 is conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test has released the AP EAMCET hall ticket 2021 today, August 12, 2021. The AP EAMCET 2021 is scheduled to begin on August 19, 2021. Students can download their admit card from the official website --sche.ap.gov.in.

AP EAMCET is conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education.

How to download AP EAMCET hall ticket 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website-- sche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2021 link

Step 3: Enter login credentials such as application number, password, etc

Step 4: Download and take a printout of the AP EAMCET Admit card.

Please Note: Students are advised to check your admit card thoroughly, such as name, roll number, exam centre, exam date and time. Also, do read the instruction mentioned on the admit card carefully.

AP EAMCET 2021: Exam Date

AP EAMCET 2021 exam will be held in two shifts, first from 9 am to 12 pm and second from 3 pm to 6 pm. The Engineering entrance exam will be held on August 19, 20, 23, 24 and 25, 2021, while Agriculture and Pharmacy exam is scheduled on September 3, 6 and 7, 2021.

What is AP EAMCET Exam?

It is a state-level entrance exam that is held once a year by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education. Students seeking admission in undergraduate Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture courses can appear for this exam.

Students are advised to keep checking English Jagran for the latest updates on the entrance exam and class 10 and 12 special exams 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv