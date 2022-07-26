AP EAMCET Toppers 2022: Check Toppers' List, Pass Percentage And Other Details Here

The result for the AP State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) has been declared today (July 26). The results were announced by the Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana at 11 AM today. Students who appeared in the exam can check their results from the official website of the education board -- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Since now the results have been declared, the topper list has also been released by the education body. Take a look at the names of students who have topped the exam this year.

AP EAMCET Result 2022: Meet The Toppers

Rank 1- Boya Haren Satvik

Rank 2- Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohit Reddy

Rank 3- Menda Himavamsi

Students who have cleared the exam will further be eligible to sit for the AP EAMCET counselling process. A total of 89.12 per cent of candidates cleared the engineering stream this year.

Meanwhile, students can check the topper list for previous years.

AP EAMCET 2021 toppers

Name Rank Koyi Venkateswara Rao 1 Varada Mahanth Naidu 2 Duggingeni Venkata Paneesh 4 Sawaram Divakar Sai 4 Nelluru Mourya Reddy 5 Kakunuri Shashank Redyy 6 Kakunuri Shashank Redyy 7 Suravarapu Harsha Varma 8 Satti Karthikeya 9

AP EAMCET 2022 Result: Websites To Check

Sche.ap.gov.in

Eenadu.net

Manabadi.co.in.

AP EAMCET Result 2022: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the students will find the link that reads 'AP EAMCET Result 2022' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their hall ticket number, name, and mobile number -- Click on submit

Step 4: The AP EAMCET Result 2022 will be displayed in front of you

NOTE: Download and take a printout of it for future use.

The exam conducting body took the exam from July 4 to 12 in various shifts. While the engineering exam 2022 was held from July 4 to July 8, the Pharmacy entrance exam was conducted on July 11 and July 12.