AP EAMCET 2022: Seat Allotment Results To Be Declared Tomorrow; Here's How To Check

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is all set to announce the results of the AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result tomorrow (September 22). Students who applied for the seat allotment are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the education body will release the results, students can check and download the results from the official website -- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Students should note that in order to check the results, they would require their login ID number, hall ticket number, password, and date of birth. Those candidates who will be placed in the round 1 seat allotment will have to secure their seats by paying the requisite tuition fee.

If you have also applied for the AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment and want to check your results (once released), then here's how you can download it by following these simple steps.

AP EAMCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result: Steps To Check

Step 1: Go to the official webiste -- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'AP EAMCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their application number, hall ticket number, and date of birth in order to log in

Step 4: The AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the document for future

Students should note that the education body will conduct the EAMCET counselling in three rounds. Further, on the basis of the AP EAMCET rank list, students will be allotted seats in engineering collegges. Further, students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information.