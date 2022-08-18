AP EAMCET 2022: APSCHE To Release Counselling Dates Soon; Here's How To Apply

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE is soon expected to announce the counselling dates for the AP EAMCET exams. As per media reports, the counselling for the AP EAMCERT will be conducted in the month of August itself. Students who clear the exam, are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Important information regarding the results will be released on the official website -- sche.ap.gov.in

However, students should note that the above-mentioned time period is tentative in nature and can be changed anytime. The education body is yet to announce an official date and time regarding the counselling process. As per local media reports, the AP Counselling for the candidates who qualified for the EAPCET exam will begin on August 22, 2022.

Once the counselling dates are announced, a complete schedule will be uploaded on the official website of Jawaharlal Nehru University Technological University, JNTU Anantapur.

Other sources of local reports also suggest that the chances of EAMCET start are from the third week of September 2022.

As of now, the AP EAMCET tentative date for counselling is likely to be August 22 till 30, 2022. However, an official confirmation is awaited from APSCHE.

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website -- sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the ‘Registration form’ link -- click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter the registration form by using the EAPCET hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 4: Now, all the basic information will be displayed on the screen with the registration form -- verify all the details

Step 5: Pay the required fees

Step 6: Once the payment is successful, click on the print button and take a printout of the form.

Students should note that the AP EAMCET 2022 seat allocation will be done on the basis of the candidate’s marks and rank.