AP EAMCET 2022: AP EAPCET Results Declared At sche.ap.gov.in; Here's How To Check

The AP EAPCET result 2022 has been announced today (July 26) by Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana. The State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAPCET result) were declared at 11 AM today. Students can check and download their results from the official website -- sche.ap.gov.in

Students should note that in order to download EAPCET 2022, they should have their hall ticket number, name, and mobile number. The education body will allot seats on the basis of the marks scored by the candidate in the AP EAMCET exam. As per the last update, the AP EAMCET exam results were expected in the last week of July 2022.

The ranking of the candidates will be done on the basis of the AP EAPCET normalized marks-- 75 per cent weightage and 25 per cent weightage to Class 12 marks in the order of merit.

If you also appeared for the exam, and want to check your marks, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

AP EAMCET Result 2022: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the students will find the link that reads 'AP EAMCET Result 2022' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their hall ticket number, name, and mobile number -- Click on submit

Step 4: The AP EAMCET Result 2022 will be displayed in front of you

NOTE: Download and take a printout of it for future use.

Students should note that along with the AP EAMCET Results, the final answer key is also expected to be released online. Apart from that, students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for result-related details.