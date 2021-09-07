AP EAMCET 2021 Result: This year, a total of 1,66,460 candidates appeared for the Engineering Agriculture and Medical test. Scroll down to know passing criteria

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2021 is all set to announce the AP EAMCET 2021 Result tomorrow, September 8, 2021. The entrance exam conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK) on behalf of APSCHE, will declare the result at 10:30 AM on the official website--sche.ap.gov.in.

This year, a total of 1,66,460 candidates appeared for the Engineering Agriculture and Medical test. The examination board released the answer key of Engineering and Pharmacy on August 26, 2021, while the answer key for the Agricultural exam is expected today.

How to check AP EAMCET 2021 Result?

Step 1: Visit the official website--sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the AP EAMCET 2021 Result link

Step 3: Enter login credentials such as registration number, etc

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: AP EAMCET Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for the future reference

AP EAMCET 2021: Passing Criteria

The candidates who appeared for the common entrance exam will be required at least25 per cent marks to pass the test. However, for reserved category students, there are no minimum marks criteria. The merit ranks will be given to candidates based on 75 per cent of AP EAMCET marks and 25 per cent intermediate marks in group subjects.

AP EAMCET 2021: Counselling Date

Candidates who will be able to qualify for the exam will be eligible for counselling for admissions into BTech courses. The counselling will commence from September 18, 2021, which will be jointly conducted by the Department of Technical Education (DTE) and AP SCHE.

Asper the official website, "This examination is the prerequisite for admission into various professional courses offered in University/ Private Colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh."

