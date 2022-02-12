Amaravati | Jagran Education Desk: The Andhra Pradesh government has released the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Intermediate Time Table for the upcoming board exams 2022.

According to media reports, the AP SSC Exams 2022 are scheduled to be held between 2nd to 13th May 2022 while AP Intermediate Exam 2022 will be held from 8th to 28th April 2022.

Students must note that the exam timings for all classes are different. This means that the Inter exams would be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon on all days and SSC exams will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm.

Here's the complete schedule of all exams – Inter 1st year, Inter 2nd year and SSC:

AP SSC Exam 2022 Date Sheet:

The Andhra Pradesh Class 10th Exam for Secondary Certificate will be conducted from 2nd May till 13th May. The first paper will be of 'First language paper1'.

*On May 13 the other exam between 9.30 am to 11.30 am will be of SSC Vocational Course (theory).

AP 1st Year Intermediate Exam 2022

The AP 1st Year Intermediate Exam will begin on 8th April and will continue until 27th April

AP 2nd Year Intermediate Exam 2022

The Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 2nd Year Exam for Class 12 students will be held from 9th April 2022 till 28th April 2022.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha