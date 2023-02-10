AOC Recruitment 2023: Application Process Begins For 1793 Tradesman Mate And Fireman Posts At aocrecruitment.gov.in; Check Details

The Ministry of Defence started the application process for Tradesman Mate and Fireman posts. The last date to apply for the application form will be February 26. Eligible candidates can apply at– aocrecruitment.gov.in.

The AOC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1793 vacant seats in the organisation. These include 1249 Tradesman Mate and 544 Fireman vacancies. The registration process started on February 6 and will conclude on February 26, 2023.

AOC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Tradesman Mate– 1249 vacant posts

Fireman– 544 vacant posts

AOC Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should be passed class 10 or equivalent from a recognised Board. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 25 years of age.

Selection Process

Depending on the number of applications received, the number of candidates for tests will be restricted by the system-based short listing process based on the marks obtained in the prescribed minimum educational qualification for the posts.

For the posts of Fireman and Tradesman Mate, where physical/endurance test is prescribed before the written test, a ratio of 1:75 i.e. number of applications per post will be considered. The selection process will include two stages including physical tests (PET/PST/PMT) and written tests.

AOC Recruitment 2023: Salary

The candidates appointed as Fireman, Tradesman Mates will get a monthly salary of Rs 18,000 to 63,200.

AOC Recruitment 2023: Here’s How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– aocrecruitment.gov.in.

Step 2: Candidates have to register using personal details.

Step 3: Now log in and proceed to apply for the vacancies.

Step 4: Fill up the application form and submit it.

Note: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.