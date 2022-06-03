New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) released the admit card for the WB ANM GNM entrance examination 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam, can visit the official website, and download their admit card from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

The education board will conduct the Joint Entrance Test for ANM and GNM courses on June 12, 2022. Candidates should note that the exam will be held in two shifts - 11 am to 12:30 pm and 2 pm to 3:30 pm. Candidates can check their timings through admit card. The exam will be an OMR-based pen-and-paper mode test.

In order to download the admit card, candidates would need their application number. If you have also registered for the entrance exam, and want to download your admit card, then here's how you can do it by following this simple step-wise guide.

ANM, GNM Admit Card 2022 - How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board --- wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'Download Admit Card for ANM(R) and GNM 2022.' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, a new page will open where students need to enter their login details

Step 4: The ANM, GNM admit card will be displayed on the screen.

NOTE: Download and print a copy of them for the exam.

Students are advised to check the admit card thoroughly as it will contain all the necessary information such as venue, exam time, etc. Also, candidates should carry this document to the exam hall as without the document they will not be allowed to sit in the exam. Along with admit card, students should also carry their valid photo id.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen