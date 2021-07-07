Schools and Education institutes in most of the country remain shut since March 2020 in the wake Coronavirus crisis. Schools were briefly opened in October but were shut again following the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Hyderabad | Jagran Education Desk: After Bihar, Andhra Pradesh has stepped up to resume offline education in the state. Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said on Wednesday that the schools across the state will reopen from August 16. Online classes will start from July 12, the Education Minister added.

Schools and Education institutes in most of the country remain shut since March 2020 in the wake of the Coronavirus crisis. Schools were briefly opened in October but were shut again following the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Intermediate results to be out by July-end

The Minister said that results of the Intermediate final year students will be released by July-end while adding that the results will be calculated by giving 30 per cent weightage to SSC marks and 70 per cent weightage to Intermediate first-year marks.

Nadu Nedu: CM asks to put focus on flagship Education program

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, according to the Education Minister, asked authorities to prepare a budget of 16,000 Crore for implementing the Nadu Nedu program. The program aims to strengthen and transform the existing infrastructure of the schools in a phased manner over a period of three years. The program has nine infrastructure elements listed for upgradation while aiming to ensure an optimal learning quotient for the students.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Andhra Pradesh at present has 33,230 active cases of COVID-19, with 12938 deaths reported so far. Andhra Pradesh is also reporting record COVID-19 vaccination rates. As of July 4, Sunday, Andhra Pradesh has inoculated COVID-19 vaccine to about 18.5 lakh mothers of children aged 0-5 years, making it about 99.7% coverage in the said age group. The total number of vaccine doses inoculated crossed the mark of 1.62 Crore in Andhra Pradesh as of July 6.

