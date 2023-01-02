Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Time Table 2023 Released At bseaps.org; Check Full Schedule Here

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh recently released the time table for the class 10 board exam. The AP SSC class 10 board examinations will be held from April 3 to 18, 2023. Candidates can check the exam schedule at– bseaps.org.

According to the official notification, the board will conduct the AP SSC exam 2023 in the morning shift from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. The BSE Andhra Pradesh has said in a release that SSC public examinations in April 2023 will be conducted strictly as per the timetable even if the government declares public holiday on any date mentioned in the time table.

The examination will start with First Language (Group-A), First Language Paper-1 (Composite Course) subject paper and end with an OSSC Main Language Paper-2, SSC Vocational Course on April 18, 2023.

Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Time Table 2023: Exam Schedule

April 3, 2023– First Language (Group-A), First Language Paper-1 (Composite Course)

April 6, 2023– Second Language

April 8, 2023– English

April 10, 2023– Mathematics

April 13, 2023– Science

April 15, 2023– Social Studies

April 17, 2023– First Language Paper-2O, OSSC Main Language Paper-2

April 18, 2023– OSSC Main Language Paper-2, SSC Vocational Course (Theory)