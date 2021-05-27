New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Amid the growing COVID-19 pandemic concern, the Andhra Pradesh government has postponed the SSC or class 10 board exams 2021. The board exam was scheduled to held from June 7, 2021. The class 10 exams have been postponed till June 30, 2021. The state government will announce the revised date sheet in July after reviewing the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government had reduced the syllabus of SSC for academic session 2020-21 and held the classes till April second week. Not just this, Andhra Pradesh Board also reduced the number of papers this year. Usually, class 10 board exams were conducted with 11 paper, but in 2021 students will have to appear for only 7 papers.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv