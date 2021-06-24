Andhra Pradesh Board Exam 2021: This comes hours after the Supreme Court rapped the state government over its decision to conduct the class 10th and 12th boards amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Visakhapatnam | Jagran Education Desk: Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh on Thursday evening announced that the state government led by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has decided to cancel the class 10th and 12th board exams in wake of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis across the country.

Speaking to reporters, Vijayawada further said that the Andhra Pradesh government will form a high-power committee to discuss the evaluation criteria for class 10th and 12th board exam results.

"The Supreme Court has directed to release the results by July 31. It will take at least 45 days to conduct and evaluate the intermediate exams," Vijayawada said, as reported by an English news channel.

This comes hours after the Supreme Court rapped the state government over its decision to conduct the class 10th and 12th boards amid the COVID-19 crisis. The apex court said that the Andhra Pradesh government would be responsible if a fatality is caused by the exams. It further said that the Andhra government cannot hold the exams to show that it is "different".

"We are not here for counselling. We know as a responsible government, you are concerned about health and safety of students and staff. If there is a conscious decision, then where is that file and who took that decision? What was the background? It is not the question of exam but health and safety of all," the court said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

During the hearing on Thursday, the top court had also directed all state and union territory (UT) boards to notify the evaluation criteria for the board exams within the next 10 days and declare the results by July 31.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government's decision to cancel the board exams in the state following instructions from the Supreme Court has provided a breather to lakhs of students amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma