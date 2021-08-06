AP Board 10th Result 2021: This year a total of 5.38 lakh students registered for the AP SSC exam, which got cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is all set to declare AP SSC Result 2021 today, August 6, 2021. The SSC or Class 10 result will be announced at 5 pm by state Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh at the press conference, after which it will be made available for students on the official website--bse.ap.gov.in.

"It is hereby informed that the school wise results along with the "memorandum of subject-wise performance" of students for SSC public examinations, March 2020 and June 2021 will be released by Hon'ble minister for education, A.P, on 06.08.2021 at 5.00 pm at R&B Building Media Point, M.G. Road, Vijayawada,” the official notice read.

This year a total of 5.38 lakh students registered for the AP SSC exam, which got cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state. After the cancellation of the exam, the state board asked the schools to submit the internal assessment marks obtained by the students in the Class 10 pre-board, half-yearly and UT.

How to check AP SSC Result 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh Board--bse.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on SSC Result 2021 link

Step 3: Enter login credentials such as roll number, etc

Step 4: AP SSC REsult will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for the future reference

This year, the state board has decided to promote all the students to the next grade. Students must note that AP SSC Results would also be made available on third party websites like Nadu NEdu and Manabadi.

In 2019, the overall pass percentage was 94.88 per cent. A total of 6.2 lakh students had appeared for the exam.

Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Board or English Jagran for the latest updates on AP SSC REsult 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv