New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Nearly a year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the first coronavirus lockdown in India on March 25, the grim situation is beginning to occur again as the country is witnessing an alarming surge in the COVID-19 cases for the past few weeks. The country has been recording more than 20,000 cases since last week.

According to the Union Health Ministry's latest data, India recorded 39,726 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, which is the highest single-day surge in new cases in the last 102 days. The country had reported 41,810 cases on November 29, 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak in India.

In wake of the spike in new COVID-19 cases, several states including Maharashtra, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat have re-imposed the restrictive measures in their respective regions. Night curfews have been imposed in nine districts of Punjab, while in over 10 districts of Maharashtra, partial lockdown and night curfews have been re-imposed.

Currently, cases are increasing rapidly in at least eight states. In view of this, the authorities in many states have started closing schools and other educational institutions again. According to the latest information, instructions have been issued to close schools in Gujarat, Punjab and Maharashtra. Board examinations in Punjab have also been postponed for a month.

Maharashtra

The second wave of coronavirus in Maharashtra has been confirmed by the Central team last week. To curb the upward trend of the pandemic, the state government has imposed many restrictions in the state. Among the restrictions, schools in various parts of the state have been directed to shut.

In Pune, a directive has been issued to keep schools and colleges closed till March 31.

A similar order has been issued in the Latur district.

In Palghar, all government and private schools, colleges, hostels have been shut till further orders.

Thane Municipal Corporation placed a lockdown on 16 hotspot areas on Tuesday, which will last until March 31.

Schools and colleges in the Wardha district were ordered to remain closed till further orders.

Yavatmal district had also ordered a lockdown and shut schools for students of classes 5-9, colleges, and coaching classes till February 28.

All educational institutions, primary and secondary schools (except standard 10 and 12 classes and their private classes) too will be shut from March 12 to March 22 in the Panvel district.

Several schools, colleges and universities in Mumbai remain closed due to the spike in COVID-19 cases. The BMC has also ordered teachers to teach children online at home. This new order will be implemented from March 17 and will continue till the next order.

Punjab

The Punjab School Education Board on March 15 announced the postponement of the final exams of classes 10th and 12th due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the state. The 12th examination will start on April 10 instead of March 22. At the same time, the 10th examination will be held from May 4 instead of April 9. Holidays have been declared in all government and private schools in 8 districts for classes from 1st to 9th and 11th in Punjab. The students of these classes have been asked to prepare for the examinations by staying at home.

Gujarat

Amid the rising coronavirus cases in the state, the government has issued guidelines to schools. Schools, in which 5 or more students have been found positive for coronavirus, have been ordered to shut down immediately. The dates for board examinations has also been extended further. According to the new date sheet, the board exams will now start on May 10.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan