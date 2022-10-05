Allahabad University Admission For UG Courses Through CUET Begins; Here's How To Apply

The admission process for the undergraduate programmes at the University of Allahabad has started. The intake of students will be based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022. Candidates who wish to register for the admission process can visit the official website -- aucuetug2022.cbtexam.in.

Students should note that in order to register for the admission process, they need a CUET UG application number, language opted in the CUET exam 2022, and NTA normalised scores. Further, the last date to register for the admission process for Allahabad University UG admission is set as October 15.

While informing students about the admission dates of the University of Allahabad CUET 2022, the university took to social media and wrote, “The University of Allahabad is going to start the registration process for CUET UG 2022 admissions from October 5, 2022. The website for registration is aucuetug2022.cbtexam.in."

“The candidates with valid NTA score, having given the preference of University of Allahabad can register from the above link.”

Meanwhile, candidates are advised to check their eligibility as per the guidelines issued by the university in order to take admission.

If you also wish to register for the exam, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

University of Allahabad Admission UG Application Steps

Step 1: Go to the official webiste -- allduniv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students need to find the tab that reads 'application registration' -- click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to fill in the application with personal details

Step 4: Submit qualification details

Step 5: Now, students have to upload the documents as asked

Step 6: Submit the form

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the form for future use.

Students are further advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information.