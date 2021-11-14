New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Haryana government has decided to shut down schools in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, and Jhajjar till November 17 due to poor air quality. The decision has been taken in view of toxic smog and bad air quality in Delhi. All government and private schools have been ordered to remain shut in the adjoining districts of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi.

This comes after the Supreme Court pressed the emergency button on Delhi air pollution. The Delhi government also decided to switch to work from home for 100 per cent of the workforce starting from Monday. Private offices will be issued an advisory to go for the ‘Work From Home’ option as much as possible, Kejriwal said. No construction activity will be allowed between November 14 and 17.

The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also announced the closure of all Delhi schools starting from Monday for a week.

The Haryana Disaster Management Authority has further ordered to stop manual sweeping and start water sprinkling to control dust on roads. Like the recent order in Delhi, all government and private offices have been advised to work from home. The disaster management authority aims to reduce the number of vehicles on roads by 30 per cent.

Earlier, Kejriwal introduced a four-step pollution control plan, which includes planning for a city-wide lockdown. It came hours after an angry Supreme Court demanded the government at the Centre and in Delhi to prioritise an emergency response over long-term efforts to tackle the problem.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha