AMU Semester Exam 2021: The virtual teaching of the first semester for courses BA, BCom, BSc, MA, MCom, etc, for session 2020-21 will continue till June 15, 2021.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) will conduct the Undergraduate and Postgraduate's first semester exams from June 22, while exams of Final or Intermediate semester and those currently studying in even semester 2020-21 will begin from June 1, 2021. The exams will be held in an online mode.

For students studying Engineering and Technology, the Faculty of Medicine, Unani Medicine, Law and Management Studies and Research will be notified separately regarding their semester exam on the official website of AMU.

“This was decided in the online meeting of Deans of Faculties, Principals of Colleges/Polytechnics, and other University officials held under the Chairmanship of the Vice-Chancellor on May 25,” AMU’s official statement said.

According to the official notice released by the Controller of Examination, the virtual teaching of the first semester for courses BA, BCom, BSc, MA, MCom, etc, for session 2020-21 will continue till June 15, 2021. The detailed schedule regarding the semester exams, such as date sheet, timing and software to conduct the exam, will be released on the Controller's website--amucontrollerexams.com.

"The departments shall notify the details and timings of the online examination and the app/software to be used for conducting the same along with meeting ID and password, if required, on the homepage of the department available on amu.ac.in for the information of all concerned", the official notice read.

Meanwhile, the UP government is planning to cancel the UP College Semester Exams 2021 of Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses. The state government have formed a committee of 3 Vice Chancellors to prepare a roadmap to promote first and second-year students in the colleges and universities.

Vice-Chancellor of Lucknow University and Professor Alok Kumar Rai, Vice-Chancellor of Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University, Kanpur, Prof. Krishnapal Singh, Professor Vinay Pathak, Vice-Chancellor of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Ruhelkhand University, Bareilly, were part of the committee.

Students are advised to keep checking the official website of AMU or English Jagran for the latest updates!

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv