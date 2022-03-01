New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the results for All India Sainik School Enterance Examination, AISSEE 2022 on February 28. Students who appeared for the exams can check their AISSEE result 2022 for classes 6 and 9 on the official website of aissee.nta.nic.in. To check the Sainik School scorecard 2022, students will need their application number and date of birth.

AISSEE 2022 was conducted on 9th January for this academic year admission in Class 6 and Class 9 for over 2500 seats all over India.

Steps to check Sainik School Result 2022 at aissee.nta.nic.in:

visit the official website of AISSEE 2022 @aissee.nta.nic.in.

Click on the Important updates section.

candidates have to click on the AISSEE Result 2022 link.

Now enter the application number, and date of birth.

Now fill the security pin, and click on the submit button.

The NTA AISSEE scorecard will get displayed on the screens.

Download the AISSEE nta nic in results 2022 and check your marks.

Students must note that, if they are on the Merit List then they can easily get seats in Class 6th or 9th as desired in Sainik Schools of India. The Merit List for the Sainik School admissions is prepared after many evaluations like Age, Number of Seats, Highest marks and other similar factors.

Details on Sainik School Result, AISSEE 2022:

The details about the following particulars will be shared through the online Sainik school result 2022 scorecard of Class 6 and 9:

Student's Name

Father's Name

Roll Number

Class applied for

Mother's name

Category

Subject-wise total correct answers

Subject-wise obtained marks

Total marks obtained

AISSEE 2022 Result status (Qualified/Not Qualified)

Earlier, the NTA had released the Sainik school answer key 2022 for Classes 6 and 9 on the official websit of Sainik School that is aissee.nta.nic.in. NTA also provided the option for challenging the answer key. Students could submit their objections till February 5, 2022.





Posted By: Ashita Singh