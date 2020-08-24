New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The All India Management Association has released MAT Internet-Based Test Admit Card for September Session on August 24. The aspirants can now download MAT IBT 2020 Admit Card by visiting the official website of AIMA. MAT IBT will be conducted between August 27 and September 2, 2020. Read on to know about the MAT IBT 2020 registration process, eligibility and how to download admit card.

The All India Management Association has released MAT IBT Admit Card which means the test will be conducted online, for which, a candidate must have a working internet connection. The candidate will be monitored remotely through live video and audio. The candidates will be appearing for the test from their place so they are advised to maintain the decorum and to wear decent clothes. However, formal shirts and ties are not mandatory.

How to download Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website of MAT mat.aima.in/sep20/

Step 2: Click on the Download Tab at the top of the homepage

Step-3 Select MAT admit card from the drop list to download

Step-4: Key in the required details like DOB, Application Number, Email Id

Step-5: Check Recaptcha

Step-6 Click on Submit button

Step-7: Download the admit card and take a print for future reference

Make sure to check the following details on the Admit Card:

Name and DOB of the candidate

MAT Exam Centre

Registration Number

Candidate’s attested photograph

Exam date and time

Instructions related to the exam

Note: Candidate must have government-approved ID proof before the exam as it could be asked for live image submission to get authorized before the examination.

Posted By: Srishti Goel