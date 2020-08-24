AIMA releases MAT IBT 2020 Admit Card: Know how to download, last date and other details
New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The All India Management Association has released MAT Internet-Based Test Admit Card for September Session on August 24. The aspirants can now download MAT IBT 2020 Admit Card by visiting the official website of AIMA. MAT IBT will be conducted between August 27 and September 2, 2020. Read on to know about the MAT IBT 2020 registration process, eligibility and how to download admit card.
The All India Management Association has released MAT IBT Admit Card which means the test will be conducted online, for which, a candidate must have a working internet connection. The candidate will be monitored remotely through live video and audio. The candidates will be appearing for the test from their place so they are advised to maintain the decorum and to wear decent clothes. However, formal shirts and ties are not mandatory.
How to download Admit Card
Step 1: Visit the official website of MAT mat.aima.in/sep20/
Step 2: Click on the Download Tab at the top of the homepage
Step-3 Select MAT admit card from the drop list to download
Step-4: Key in the required details like DOB, Application Number, Email Id
Step-5: Check Recaptcha
Step-6 Click on Submit button
Step-7: Download the admit card and take a print for future reference
Make sure to check the following details on the Admit Card:
Name and DOB of the candidate
MAT Exam Centre
Registration Number
Candidate’s attested photograph
Exam date and time
Instructions related to the exam
Note: Candidate must have government-approved ID proof before the exam as it could be asked for live image submission to get authorized before the examination.
