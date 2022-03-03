New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: All India Management Association (AIMA) has released AIMA MAT Admit cards for Paper-Based Test (PBT). Candidates who registered for the exam can download their admit card from the official website -- mat.aima.in.

The exam will be conducted on March 06, 2022. The AIMA MAT will be a computer-based test (CBT), and will be conducted on March 13, 2022. The admit card for the exam will be released on March 9, 2022, at 4:00 PM.

Here is how to download admit card for AIMA MAT

Step 1: Visit the official website -- mat.aima.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link of 'AIMA MAT PBT admit card' -- click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their login details

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: The AIMA MAT (CBT) admit card will display on your screen.

NOTE: Download the document and save it for future use.

Back on February 28, the All India Management Association (AIMA) closed the registration window for the MBA (MAT) on Monday, February 28. Those candidates who registered for the exam had paid Rs 1650 as the application fee.

MAT 2022 paper pattern

The exam will be for 2.5 hours and will consist of 200 questions with 40 questions in each section. It should be noted that the question paper will be divided into five sections Language Comprehension, Intelligence and Critical Reasoning, Data Analysis and Sufficiency, Mathematical Skills, and Indian and Global Environment.

About MAT

Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a national-level management entrance test that is conducted for those students who want to enroll for the MBA courses in business schools. Through MAT, admission into MBA courses offered by 600 business schools will take place.

AIMA MAT PBT 2022: Check important dates here:

AIMA MAT Admit Card 2022 has been released on March 2, 2022

AIMA MAT 2022 will take place on March 06, 2022

The AIMA MAT Computer Based Test (CBT) will be conducted on March 13, 2022

AIMA MAT (CBT) Admit Cards will be released on March 09, 2022

