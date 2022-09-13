AIMA MAT CBT 2022 Admit Card To Be Released Today At mat.aima.in; Here's How To Download

THE ALL India Management Association (AIMA) will be releasing the admit cards for MAT computer-based test (CBT) 2022 today, September 13, 2022, on the official website--mat.aima.in. Once released, candidates can visit the official website and download their admit cards.

In order to download the same, candidates will need their e-mail id, admit card, date of birth and password.

AIMA MAT 2022 CBT Admit Card: How To Download?

Candidates who want to download their admit card can follow these step-by-step processes and download the same:

Step 1: At first, you need to go to the official website of MAT 2022 at mat.aima.in.

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, tap on the admit card link.

Step 3: Followed by that, candidates need to enter their log-in credentials.

Step 4: You will now see your admit card displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download your admit card and take a print out.

It must be noted that the AIMA MAT CBT exam 2022 will be conducted on September 18, 2022. Candidates are informed that they must carry their admit card along with their ID documents while appearing for the exam. In case they forget to carry the hall ticket, they won't be allowed to enter the examination hall.

Additionally, they need to carry eligible ID cards such as driver's license, voter ID, passport, PAN card, and Aadhar card.

AIMA MAT 2022 CBT Results

The official date for the declaration of the results has not been released by the authorities as of now. However, once the exam is concluded, the official notification for the same will be released soon.

NOTE: Candidates are strictly advised to keep checking the official website regularly for any latest updates and information regarding the MAT 2022 exam.

Students are informed that they can download their admit card till the day of the examination, i.e., till September 18, 2022.

Once you download the admit card, you must check the details mentioned on it such as the name of the candidate's, date of birth, exam timings, centre details, registration number, photograph, signature, exam day guidelines etc. In case candidates find any error in the admit card, they are advised to contact the authorities in order to get it rectified.