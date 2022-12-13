AILET 2023 Provisional Answer Key Released At nationallawuniversitydelhi.in; Here’s How To Check

The National Law University, Delhi (NLU) on Monday released the provisional answer key of AILET 2023. The exam was conducted on December 11. The answer key that has been released is provisional so candidates have time to raise objections if any till tomorrow. Candidates can check the answer key at– nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

To raise objections, aspirants will have to pay a fee of Rs 500 per objection. The last date for submitting the objection process is December 14. The final answer key will be prepared after considering the objection raised by candidates. With the help of the AILET provisional answer key, candidates can calculate and get an overall idea of their score.

According to previous trends, the AILET 2023 BA LLB merit list will be prepared by the authority based on the overall performance of the candidates. The university will make the list by combining the score obtained in the three sections. In case of a tie between two or more aspirants will give the candidates a higher rank who scored the higher marks in reasoning. If the tie still persists, the candidates who are senior in terms of age will get preference.

AILET is a national-level exam held for admission to five-year BA LLB, LLM and PhD programmes offered by the National Law University, Delhi.

AILET 2023: Important Dates

- Registered candidates were allowed to make edits in their applications from November 16 to 20

-AILET admit card was released on November 25

-AILET 2023 Exam was conducted on December 11

-Provisional answer key has been released on December 12

-The deadline to raise objections will end on December 14

-Final answer key and result release date have not been announced yet

AILET Answer Key 2023: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

Step 2: Candidates have to click on the link ‘AILET 2023 answer key’ on the homepage

Step 3: Now, the answer key will get displayed on the screen

Step 4: Go through the answer key and calculate your score.