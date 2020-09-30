AILET 2020 Answer Key: National Law University released the answer key for the All India Law Entrance Test on its official website, here is how to check.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Law University, Delhi on Wednesday released the 'Answer Key' for All India Law Entrance Test(AILET) 2020 on its official website. Students who have appeared for the exam can now check their answers at nludelhi.ac.in. Alternatively, students can also easily access their AILET Results 2020 on jagranjosh.com. Read on to know how to check the 'Answer Key' for the All India Law Entrance Test 2020 online.

How to check Answer Key:

Step-1: Candidate must have to visit the official website of AILET 2020 i.e, nludelhi.ac.in

Step-2: Click on 'Question Booklet' at the link floating on the homepage

Step-3: Click on ‘Answer Key, available on the page.

Step-4: Candidate will be redirected to the Answer Key page.

Step-5: Key in the details to sign in.

Step 6: Select paper set from the drop-down list

Step-7: The user will get the answer key of their respective set.

Step-10: Students can check their Answer Key and saved it for future use.

Earlier, National Law University, New Delhi scheduled the All India Law Entrance Test for the year 2020 to be conducted in the month of August. However, it was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The last date of application for the entrance examination was also extended twice. On 26 September, the exam was conducted in offline mode in a shift from 11 am to 12:30 pm. 4 sets of question paper were made with 150 Multiple Choice Question in it.

The rank-wise result will be soon announced on the official website of National Law University. The qualified candidates will be given admission in law colleges based on the marks obtained in the written examination. The students will have to appear for counselling for the allotment of subjects and college.

Posted By: Srishti Goel