AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Apply For Tutor/ Clinical Intrustor Posts At AIIMS Rishikesh

All India Medical Sciences, AIIMs Rishikesh has invited applications for the post of Clinical instructor. All interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same online. Candidates interested must know that the application process is underway and the last date for submitting the application form is October 15. Candidates can apply online at aiimsrishikesh.edu.in.

AIIMS Recruitment 2022 vacancy details:

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 33 Tutor / Clinical Instructor (Nursing) vacancies.

AIIMS Recruitment 2022 educational qualification:

1. B.Sc. Nursing from a recognized Institute / University,

Registered Nurse and Midwife with Sister Tutor’s Diploma.

Experience:

1. 3 years experience in Teaching Institution.

Desirable: -

1. Master’s of Nursing Degree from a recognized Institution.

2. Registered Nurse/Midwife in State Nursing Council.

3. 3 years experience in Teaching Institution after obtaining a

Master’s degree.

4. PhD/ M.Phil /Independent published work in International/

National Journals of repute.

AIIMS Recruitment 2022 application fee:

The application fee is ₹2000 for UR / OBC / EWS Candidates. For SC / ST Candidates the application fee is ₹1000.

AIIMS Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Go to the official website at aiimsrishikesh.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the Job tab

Click on the application link

Register and fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

All SC/ST Candidates must also know that they have to provide a certificate issued by a Tehsildar or above rank officer in the standard format of the Central Government.

Meanwhile, OBC candidates’ eligibility will be based on the caste(s) in the Central List of the Government of India. OBC Certificate should not be older than one year as on the last date of submission of the online application form. OBC candidate(s) should not belong to Creamy Layer and their sub-caste should match the entries in the Central List of OBC, failing which their candidates will not be considered under any of the applied reserved category posts.