New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test, AIIMS INI CET Admit Card 2022 has been released by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Candidates who have registered for the course can check the official website to download their admit cards -- aiimsexams.ac.in.

It should be noted that the INI CET July session exam will take place on May 8, 2022. Students should also note that even though the exam will be held in May the admissions will be conducted in the July session. In order for candidates to download their admit card, they first need their Registration Id, EUC and Password.

If you have also registered for the exam and want to check and download your admit card, then here's how you can do it by following this-step wise guide.

AIIMS INI CET Admit Card 2022: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official page of the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences - aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates will find the link of the INI CET July 2022 admit card notification -- click on that

Step 3: Now, candidates need to enter their login details like Registration Id, EUC and Password, or anything else.

Step 4: The AIIMS INICET July admit card will be displayed on your screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout of your admit card for future use.

Further, candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more updates. Candidates must note that the INI CET July admit card is a mandatory and important document for exam day, and every candidate must carry the document to the exam hall, otherwise they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

