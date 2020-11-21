New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Recruitment cell of All India Institute of Medical Sciences released a notification regarding the extension on the last date of submission of application for various posts. According to the notification, the last date for the online application process has been extended to 1 December 2020 for a total of 214 vacancies in Group A (Non-Faculty), B and C released by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

The application process was started on October 17, the candidates who are willing to apply to enroll with AIIMS Delhi can submit their application on the official website i.e, www.aiims.edu. Candidates should note that registrations under the application process will be done by 5 pm on December 1.

Vacancy Details for AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2020:

-Veterinary Officer - 1 Post

-Chemist - 2 posts

-Clinical Psychologist / Psychologist - -1 Post

-General Duty Medical Officer - 4 posts

-Scientist I - 16 posts

-Scientist II - 10 posts

-Scientist II - 8 posts

-Scientist-II (Gastroenterology) - 2 posts

-Senior Chemist - 1 Post

-Senior Technical Editor - 1 post

-Welfare Officer - 1 Post

-Assistant Dietician - 10 Posts

-Ophthalmic Technician Grade I - 4 Posts

-Librarian Grade III - 3 Posts

-Assistant Store Officer - 1 Post

-Statistics Assistant - 4 posts

-Technical Assistant (ENT) - 2 posts

-Junior Physiotherapist / Occupational -Therapist - 33 posts

-Technician (Radio Therapy) Grade II - -3 Posts

-Donor Organizer - 1 post

-Physical Instructor - 2 posts

-Store Keeper (Drugs) - 2 posts

-Programmer - 2 posts

-Junior Engineer (A / C & Ref) - 2 posts

-Technician (Radiology) - 4 posts

-Vocational Counselor - 3 posts

-Bariatric Co-ordinator - 1 post

-Genetic Counselor - 1 post

-Work Shop Assistant - 7 posts

-Dental Technician Grade II - 3 Posts

-Workshop Technician Grade II - 4 Posts

-Driver General Grade - 10 Posts

-Receptionist - 13 posts

-Multi-tasking staff - 10 posts

-Junior Photographer - 5 posts

-Deputy General Manager (Cafeteria) - 3 posts

-Junior Medical Lab Technologist - 32 Posts

-Draftsman Grade III - 1 Post

-Technician (Telephone) Grade IV - 1 Post

How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU i.e, www.aiims.edu

Step 2: Click on the link, which reads, 'Notice'

Step 3: Click on the Recruitment tab

Step 4: The candidate will be redirected to the online application portal (pick from the notice section)

Step 5: The candidate will be redirected to the online application portal

Register on the website with new credentials

Step 6: Key in the personal and academic details carefully

Step 7: Upload the required documents including category based certificate

Step 8: Make sure to enter all starred details

Step 9: Preview the application form before submitting

Step 10: Enter ReCaptcha

Step 11: Submit the application form and take out the print for future reference

Posted By: Srishti Goel